May 12, 2008 by Mike

The origins of Gothic architecture can be found in 12th-century France and the style continued into the 16th century and was commonly known as the "French Style" during that period and the term "Gothic" was originally used in a disparaging way since in 17th-century English usage it meant 'vandal'...

Mar 22, 2008 by Mike

A history of the body that chooses the Pope.

Jan 24, 2008 by Mike

A public service directory to online Catholic groups, parishes, and organizations.

Dec 11, 2007 by Mike

An essay asserting that the personality-typing theory is a fraud.

Sep 12, 2007 by Mike

"I Know Nothing!" article.

Aug 2, 2007 by Mike

James T. Fisher's 1998 biographical book "Dr. America: The Lives of Thomas A. Dooley, 1927-1961" reviewed by reviewed by Aquinas-Multimedia.com. During the Cold War, American Catholics needed a hero. But the mythology surrounding Dooley proved fraudulent. [St. Catherine Review]

Jul 11, 2007 by Mike

Faithful to the magisterium and cherishing tradition. Much of it focuses on the Cincinnati area. Selected articles available online.

Jun 1, 2007 by Mike

A visual tour of the many Catholic churches of Cincinnati built since 1840, with their histories.

