The Evolution of Gothic Architecture
May 12, 2008 by MikeThe origins of Gothic architecture can be found in 12th-century France and the style continued into the 16th century and was commonly known as the "French Style" during that period and the term "Gothic" was originally used in a disparaging way since in 17th-century English usage it meant 'vandal'...
Cardinals And The College - The Inner Workings...
Mar 22, 2008 by MikeA history of the body that chooses the Pope.
Catholic Kiosk
Jan 24, 2008 by MikeA public service directory to online Catholic groups, parishes, and organizations.
The Enneagram Theory of Personality
Dec 11, 2007 by MikeAn essay asserting that the personality-typing theory is a fraud.
I Know Nothing!
Sep 12, 2007 by Mike"I Know Nothing!" article.
The Lives of Thomas A. Dooley: A Cautionary Tale
Aug 2, 2007 by MikeJames T. Fisher's 1998 biographical book "Dr. America: The Lives of Thomas A. Dooley, 1927-1961" reviewed by reviewed by Aquinas-Multimedia.com. During the Cold War, American Catholics needed a hero. But the mythology surrounding Dooley proved fraudulent. [St. Catherine Review]
Saint Catherine
Jul 11, 2007 by MikeFaithful to the magisterium and cherishing tradition. Much of it focuses on the Cincinnati area. Selected articles available online.
Treasured Churches of Cincinnati
Jun 1, 2007 by MikeA visual tour of the many Catholic churches of Cincinnati built since 1840, with their histories.